French intel found flaws in Bluetooth Core and Mesh specs

cyberdefensemagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttackers could exploit a set of Bluetooth vulnerabilities, affecting the Core and Mesh Profile specifications, to conduct man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks. Researchers at the french intelligence agency ANSSI discovered multiple flaws in the Bluetooth Core and Mesh Profile specifications that could be used to impersonate legitimate devices during the pairing process and conduct man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks while within wireless range of vulnerable devices.

