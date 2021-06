When Neil Gaiman conceived of the twisted, terrifying, expansive world of The Sandman more than 30 years ago, it was limited to the pages of a comic book — and to his own strange mind. But soon we’re going to get an idea of what it’s like to step into Gaiman’s dreams with Netflix’s The Sandman TV series, the long-awaited screen adaptation of Gaiman’s award-winning comics. But could real-life even begin to replicate the wild wonders of the the Sandman comics? According to Gaiman, who introduces this new behind-the-scenes sneak peek released during Netflix’s Geeked Week, they get pretty close.