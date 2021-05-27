Contempt motion filed in dicamba lawsuit over farmer’s alleged threat not to honor restraining order

The dicamba controversy is heating up as litigation continues in circuit court on whether to allow extended application of the herbicide this growing season. Two lawsuits, now consolidated, are challenging a state Plant Board vote to extend the application of the herbicide from May 25 to June 30, with narrower no-spray zones. Judge Chip Welch, who now has the cases, has issued an order preventing the new rule from taking effect until June 10. The board membership that approved the new rule has been held partially unconstitutional.