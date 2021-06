Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela said on Sunday that the European digital Covid certificate “will give many people the possibility of travelling”. The certificate, he added, is a tool that will facilitate travel. Anything which does so “is very important because we depend on international travel“. “It will be quicker and will entail better accreditation than any other tool, because it is standardised at European level and facilitates mobility, especially at a time when vaccination is occurring in a very similar way across the whole of Europe.”