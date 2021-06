Data has become a part of everyday life both in business and at home. Without data, companies struggle to cultivate effective business strategies seeing as they don’t have a firm grasp on what a new customer is worth, what the fastest-growing product lines are, how a website and social media tactics are working and where there’s room for improvement. Most of us are aware of the value of data, and the following will explore one of the common methods businesses use to manage and out to use the data they have: data engineering.