Ah, life is getting back to normal for me. Normal included picking up the MLB package and getting to see the majority of the Tuesday night game. I saw that Willson Contreras homer that was the decisive play of the game. Unfortunately, I also saw the part where the wheels came off a bit for Kyle Hendricks as he allowed two more home runs. We’ve grown accustomed Kyle being among the league leaders in one category or another over the last few years, but seeing him up there for most homers allowed is not great. Hopefully, he can find the right tweak to get back to his usual excellence.