Amazon is set to overtake Walmart as the largest retailer in the United States in 2022, according to JP Morgan research. Between 2014 and 2020, Amazon’s U.S. gross merchandise volume, or GMV — a closely watched industry metric used to measure the total value of goods sold over a certain time period — has grown “significantly faster” than both U.S. adjusted retail sales and U.S. e-commerce, the Morgan analysts said, reported CNBC. Amazon’s U.S. retail business is the “fastest growing at scale,” according to the company’s analysts.