Fresno, CA

Vacant house burns to the ground in Southeast Fresno

By Misti Reed
Posted by 
FOX26
FOX26
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRESNO, Calif. - A fire destroyed a vacant house early Thursday morning in Southeast Fresno, according to firefighters. The fire started just after 5:00 a.m. on Orange Ave. near Church Ave. Firefighters said the house had been abandoned for a long time, and the fire was likely started by the...

kmph.com
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com
