Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rachel Bilson Apologizes for Past Bad Behavior on ‘The O.C.’

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
B100
B100
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachel Bilson apologized to her former The O.C. co-star and director Tate Donovan for her apparent past bad behavior. On Tuesday (May 25), Bilson and her Welcome to The O.C., B---hes podcast co-host Melinda Clarke caught up with Donovan. While chatting, Bilson admitted she may have been a little... difficult to deal with during her time on the hit 2000s show.

b100quadcities.com
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Melinda Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O C Co Star#Kids#Behavior#Hype Everyone#Scripts#Bilson Apologizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The OC's Rachel Bilson addresses potential reboot

The OC actress Rachel Bilson has spoken out about the idea of a reboot for the teen drama, revealing that she would "be more than willing" to revisit the show. Speaking on IMDb's Movies That Changed My Life podcast, Bilson, who played socialite Summer Roberts, and her former The OC co-star Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper, chatted to host Ian de Borja about their own brand new podcast, Welcome to The OC, Bitches.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Rachel Bilson and Tate Donovan Get Candid About His Comments About ‘The O.C.’ Cast Being ‘A–holes’

Summer Roberts and Jimmy Cooper’s reunion was filled with laughs — but Rachel Bilson wasn’t afraid to bring up Tate Donovan’s past comments about the cast of The O.C. “You went on to direct us on The O.C. … and I know some of us kids were little a–holes,” Bilson, 39, said on the Tuesday, May 25, episode of the “Welcome to the OC Bitches” podcast, which she cohosts with Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper. “And I hope I wasn’t as bad as it’s come off. I hope I wasn’t — because I really, you know, you get influenced, I’d say, by your surroundings.”
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Rachel Bilson 'willing' to take part in The O.C. reboot

Rachel Bilson would be "more than willing" to take part in a reboot of 'The O.C.'. The 39-year-old actress - who starred in the TV show as Summer Roberts alongside the likes of Mischa Barton (Marissa Cooper), Adam Brody (Seth Cohen) and Ben McKenzie (Ryan Atwood) - would love to see the programme return one day as she has such "fond memories" of it.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Rachel Bilson says Mischa Barton's allegations of why Marissa was written off The O.C. are "completely false"

The O.C.’s been off-air for over a decade now, but the nostalgia for the amazingly chaotic teen drama is still strong. Mischa Barton recently did an interview with E! about the reason why Marissa was tragically killed off at the end of the third season. She claimed that the conversations about her leaving the show came “pretty early on,” and she tied Marissa’s death to co-star Rachel Bilson being added “in last minute after the first season” as a series regular. According to Barton, Bilson joining as a core cast member meant showrunner Josh Schwartz and the producers had to “even out everybody’s pay.” She also alleged that she was bullied by men on-set, though she never clarified if that was by Schwartz or her male co-stars.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Rachel Bilson calls Mischa Barton's recent O.C. comments about her "misinformation"

On their Welcome to The O.C., Bitches! podcast, Bilson and Melinda Clarke discussed Barton's recent E! News interview marking the 15th anniversary of Marissa Cooper's death. In the E! interview, Barton claimed Bilson was added to the cast at the “last minute,” which resulted in “evening out everybody’s pay — and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really sh*tty.” According to ET Canada, Bilson said of Barton's comments: “In one of her first comments she said that I was added last minute after the first season, which is actually completely false and not what happened. So it’s starting out that way, I was like, ‘Well, that’s misinformation. Where is she going with this and what is she trying to say?'” Meanwhile, Clarke responded to Barton feeling “not really feeling protected by my cast and crew," saying: “It kind of breaks my heart a little to know — we knew there was a lot of pressure on her — but if it was really that bad of an experience, that’s not right for any young person. But some of the comments were very perplexing to me, so I don’t know what the truth is about that. I do know that, yes, this was an enormous amount of pressure.”
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Rachel Bilson responds to Mischa Barton’s ‘completely false’ claims about OC exit

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke have responded to Mischa Barton’s recent claims that “bullying” on the set of The OC led to her exit from the show.The teen drama, which ran between 2003 and 2007, followed a group of young people and their families in the wealthy, upper-class neighbourhood of Newport Beach, Orange County, California.Barton, who played Marissa Cooper, left the series in 2006, while Bilson (Summer Roberts) and Clarke (Julie Cooper) stayed until its conclusion.During Tuesday’s episode (1 June) of their podcast, Welcome to The OC, Bitches!, the former co-stars teased a forthcoming conversation with comedian Danny Pellegrino...
MoviesPosted by
B100

10 ’80s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

The 1980s doesn’t seem like that long ago. Some of the decade’s most popular franchises continue today; new installments of Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones, and Top Gun are all due in theaters before the end of next year. Audiences’ appetite for nostalgia seems endless. And thanks to streaming services, many of the era’s biggest films are just a click away.
TV & VideosPosted by
B100

‘Black Panther’s Danai Gurira Will Get Her Own Disney Plus Series

The world of Wakanda continues to expand. In addition to the upcoming Black Panther big-screen sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, due in theaters next year, there’s now word that one of the key supporting characters from the first film — Danai Gurira’s Okoye — will also be getting her own spinoff TV series on Disney+.
MoviesPosted by
B100

Zack Snyder Reveals the Secrets of Cinematography on New ‘Snyder School’ Episode

Army of the Dead marks two very important firsts in director Zack Snyder’s career. It’s the first movie he‘s shot with a digital camera and it’s also the first movie where he‘s served as his own cinematographer. On the latest episode of Snyder School — a four-part series on the making of Army of the Dead for Netflix’s YouTube channel — he talks about his decision to serve as his own director of photography and why he decided to use the RED camera, and how both decisions were completely intertwined.
MinoritiesPosted by
B100

Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and More Stars Celebrate the Start of 2021 Pride Month

Happy Pride Month! Every June marks a month of celebration to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots that brought about the start of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement as we know it. And this year, celebs from Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift to Hayley Kiyoko and President Joe Biden are taking to social media to celebrate the kickoff of Pride season in all its rainbow-colored glory.
MoviesPosted by
B100

America: The Motion Picture Trailer: Netflix Animates U.S. History

At last, here is a history film for our generation. A generation that cannot be bothered with things like details, or even simple factual accuracy. It’s America: The Motion Picture. And it’s coming to Netflix later this month. The film retells the founding of our great country with a slightly...
MoviesPosted by
B100

Seth Rogen Producing New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie

As a wise mutated turtle once said: Cowabunga. As announced via a tweet, Seth Rogen is officially producing a new version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the impossibly long-running comic and animated series about four turtles transformed from the norm by the nuclear goop. This version will reportedly be a computer animated film for theaters, and it’s expected to arrive on August 11, 2023.