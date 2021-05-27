Roxy, Rainbow billboards moving ahead in WeHo

The West Hollywood Historic Preservation Commission approved a pair of billboard changes near Sunset Strip landmarks on May 24. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve a planned 26-foot-by-10-foot internally lit static billboard for the Roxy Theatre and 58-foot-by-10-foot billboard near the Rainbow Bar and Grill with one internally lit static side and one digital side. Both billboards also are expected to include visual components near ground level and up the pole to the advertising space.