Hamad Saeed Raghash – the Journey of UAE Ambitious man of Becoming a Renowned Culture and Heritage Icon

By Misty Tate
theclevelandamerican.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing his successful objective of becoming a renowned culture and heritage researcher. The UAE based talented man went on to dominate the world of camel racing and sport analysis, sending the world a strong message of inspiration, that you do not need a fancy degree from a university or higher education to become an ideal inspiring character. All you need is confidence, belief, passion and some talent!

www.theclevelandamerican.com
#Uae#Uae#Al Ain
