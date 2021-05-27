Hamad Saeed Raghash – the Journey of UAE Ambitious man of Becoming a Renowned Culture and Heritage Icon
Following his successful objective of becoming a renowned culture and heritage researcher. The UAE based talented man went on to dominate the world of camel racing and sport analysis, sending the world a strong message of inspiration, that you do not need a fancy degree from a university or higher education to become an ideal inspiring character. All you need is confidence, belief, passion and some talent!www.theclevelandamerican.com