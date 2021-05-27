Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Barça Universal’s End of Season Awards: Top 3 team performances

onefootball.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past three years, Barcelona’s output as a team has been on the decline. A side that used to coordinate and split the burden of match-winning started relying more on individual performances. As the members of the golden team left, the pressure on the veteran players shoulders has been on the constant rise. While transfers like that of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and promotions like Ansu Fati have helped share the load, most transfer stories have not been positive.

onefootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Jordi Alba
Person
Riqui Puig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Club Football#Bar A Universal#Catalans#Frenchman#European Qualification#Copa#Real Sociedad Matchday#Givemesport Barcelona#Football Espana Barcelona#Individual Performances#Play#Promotions#Incomparable Joy#Absolute Jubilation#Teamwork#Los Carmenes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Jordi Alba insists Barcelona players to blame for dismal season end

Jordi Alba says Barcelona's players must accept responsibility for their poor end to the season. Alba said the players are to blame after their title hopes officially ended with Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo. "The first half was very good, they hardly got into our half and then get...
MLSESPN

Messi on the menu as Barcelona open new restaurant with star's name endorsing 'healthy' pizza

There's no need to wonder what Lionel Messi's favourite meals are anymore after Barcelona opened a new sports bar with a menu inspired by the players. The 33-year-old forward is yet to announce his plans for the future, despite his contract at the club expiring this summer. Could his name appearing on the menu at the Barca Cafe, which was opened on Friday outside the Camp Nou stadium, be an encouraging sign for Barca fans?
SoccerBBC

Women's Champions League Final: Who lifted the trophy?

Last night was a big one for Chelsea Women after the English side took on Barcelona in the team's first ever Champions League final. However, Chelsea were unable to claim victory after their opponents scored an impressive four goals in the first 36 minutes of the match which took place in the Swedish City of Gothenburg.
Soccerswiowanewssource.com

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
UEFAledburyreporter.co.uk

What went wrong for Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League final?

Chelsea’s bid to win the Women’s Champions League for the first time in the club’s history ended in a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona in Sunday’s final. Emma Hayes’ side looked to be on course to make history, and were the first English side to reach the final since Arsenal won the competition back in 2007.
UEFAUEFA

Barcelona triumph: 2020/21 Women's Champions League at a glance

Barcelona become 8th different champions in 20th season. First winners from Spain, joining England, France, Germany, Sweden. (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg) Beaten semi-finalists: Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain. Beaten quarter-finalists: Lyon (holders), Manchester City, Rosengård, Wolfsburg. 6 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona) 6 Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 5. Lieke Martens (Barcelona) 5. Sam Mewis (Manchester...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City offered Barcelona captain Messi - with contract demands revealed

Manchester City are being offered unsettled Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. Off contract in June, staying with Barcelona remains the most likely possibility for Messi, but he will need to accept a steep pay cut to do so, especially with the La Liga side set to pump most of their funds this summer into sealing a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
UEFA90min.com

Marc-Andre ter Stegen to miss Euro 2020 after knee surgery

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to undergo knee surgery which will keep him out of this summer's European Championships. Ter Stegen was in goal for Sunday's surprise 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo, which confirmed that Barcelona can no longer win the La Liga title. With nothing left to...