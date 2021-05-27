Barça Universal’s End of Season Awards: Top 3 team performances
Over the past three years, Barcelona’s output as a team has been on the decline. A side that used to coordinate and split the burden of match-winning started relying more on individual performances. As the members of the golden team left, the pressure on the veteran players shoulders has been on the constant rise. While transfers like that of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and promotions like Ansu Fati have helped share the load, most transfer stories have not been positive.onefootball.com