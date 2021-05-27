Cancel
Valencia name Jose Bordalas as new coach

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValencia have named Jose Bordalas as new manager after his exit from Getafe earlier this week. The 57-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the Mestalla with option to extend it by a further year. Bordalas took Getafe into the Europa League during his five years...

www.tribalfootball.com
