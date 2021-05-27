Cancel
New London, CT

Renowned collection of African American art comes to Lyman Allyn

The Day
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art" will open Saturday at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London. The extensive exhibition celebrates the passion of an ordinary couple who spent more than 35 years as devoted connoisseurs building a collection of vivid artworks that is both resonant and remarkably personal. "Memories & Inspiration" will be on view at the Lyman Allyn, the only venue in the Northeast, through Aug. 22.

www.theday.com
