It’s up to all of us to create bright futures for youth in care. All children need the love and support of a family to grow into healthy, productive adults. When children are abused or neglected and cannot stay safely in their homes, The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) turns to foster parents to become part of a team to help them heal, remain in their communities and receive other supports so they can return home. May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month in Illinois, a time to thank the foster families and relative caregivers who have opened their hearts and homes to our most vulnerable children at a critical time, and to highlight ways all Illinoisans can get involved to ensure...