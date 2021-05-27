Love them or loathe them - Brood X cicadas return

NEWS – I live in southern Indiana which is one of the areas that the Brood X cicadas have made their appearance after 17 yrs of living underground. I’m not seeing many of these red-eyed bugs in my yard, but I can sure hear them whenever I go outdoors. They sound like an alien spacecraft humming in orbit. To commemorate the occasion, I’ve taken a few pictures of ones that I’ve found around my yard, but these 3D printed cicadas from artist Matthew Grote look like a much better way to save the memory of this unusual insect – at least until 17yrs from now when we go through this all over again. These 3D printed models feature fun cartoon versions of cicadas from the one above that looks “normal”, to a more fanciful sci-fi version below. Prices start at $25 and you can buy one from ogresmash.bigcartel.com.