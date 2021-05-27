Rohm plans 8V gates for 150V GaN power transistors

Charge your devices faster than ever with the Anker Nano II 30W charger. This powerful charger features GaN II, and it has a 20% increase in operating frequency. In fact, it charges a 2020 MacBook Air at full speed, an iPhone 12 up to 3 times faster than the original charger, and it also powers the latest Samsung phones. Moreover, GaN II technology’s upgraded circuit board structure keeps this 30W charger compact. This means that this workspace gadget is 59% smaller than typical 30W USB-C chargers. So you can take it everywhere you go. Since it conforms to the latest IEC 62368-1 safety standards, you can use the Nano II without a worry. Finally, with universal compatibility, you can use it to charge all of your personal devices. This includes AirPods, Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, iPad 2018 and later, Samsung Note10 and later, and more.