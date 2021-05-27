Cancel
Rohm plans 8V gates for 150V GaN power transistors

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRohm is claiming a first for an 8V-tolerant gate on a 150V GaN power transistor. One of the weaknesses of GaN HEMTs is the low voltage rating of their gates – generally ~6V – leaving them vulnerable to damage from transients, particularly as they need a drive of around 5V to operate.

www.electronicsweekly.com
