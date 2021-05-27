Art grad shares illuminating perspective on FGCU experience
Graduating this spring with a degree in art and a minor in English, Farrah Alkhadra reflects on her time at Florida Gulf Coast University with gratitude and growth. “I took a good deal of English and poetry courses, both of which gave me incredible perspective,” Alkhadra says. “Creativity in literature benefited how I conceptualize and discuss my own pieces. It is incredibly important to have the ability to converse about your work and intent, and this is still an ongoing learning process for me as my work evolves.”fgcu360.com