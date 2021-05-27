Art grad shares illuminating perspective on FGCU experience

You do not need an MFA in English to read the poems of “Grim Honey.” You need only to be among the living. Jessica Barksdale has taken a belief from William Carlos Williams that there “are no ideas but in things.” The poems in “Grim Honey” may be filled with abstract ideas or philosophical meanings, but only after we read of how they come from the objects, the things, that fill our lives. Things like photographs, candies, runny noses, parents, siblings, foreign cities, apartments and homes.