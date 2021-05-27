Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Zinedine Zidane: Why he called time on Real Madrid for second time in three years

By Ron Walker
SkySports
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZinedine Zidane has called time on his Real Madrid managerial career for the second time in three years. Why has the club legend decided to move on - again?. After Real's first trophyless season in more than a decade was confirmed by Atletico Madrid's La Liga title triumph last weekend, Zidane has left the Bernabeu again, having previously quit as manager so that a 'new project' could be started in 2018.

www.skysports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isco
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Julen Lopetegui
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#La Liga#Esl#Euros Real Madrid#Spanish#Arsenal#Sky Sports#Inter Milan#Juventus#Real Madrid Castil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguemanagingmadrid.com

Mourinho praises Karim Benzema during his time at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho was recently interviewed by talkSPORT where he praised Karim Benzema during his time in charge at the club. “Benzema in Madrid was a bad boy. He was a kid that arrived in the previous season from Lyon. He was 19 when he went for Madrid and it was too much for him at the time.”
SoccerTribal Football

Ex-Real Madrid coach Zidane EXPLODES against journalist: You're a disgrace!

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has exploded at a journalist when preparing to attend the Segunda Division promotion playoffs. Zidane was walking to the stadium to see son Luca Zidane's Rayo Vallecano against Girona when he was asked by GOL journalist Sergio Quirante about his open letter to Real Madrid fans.
SoccerESPN

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane snaps at reporter over 'stupid questions'

Zinedine Zidane snapped at a reporter on Sunday over "the same stupid questions" as he was seen in public for the first time since resigning as Real Madrid coach. Zidane quit the job on May 26 and revealed his reasons in an open letter on May 31, citing "messages leaked to the media" from the club and criticising journalists' focus on "controversy."
Premier Leagueeverton.news

Rodriguez says he doesn't expect to join Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from Everton has raised some questions over the future of James Rodriguez. It’s clear that Rodriguez wouldn’t have joined Everton without the Italian’s influence. But he said on Instagram Live that he doesn’t expect to link up with Ancelotti again this summer. ‘I don’t know (if I’ll...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Zinedine Zidane Loses Temper With Journalist As He’s Questioned About Real Madrid Departure

Zinedine Zidane reacted angrily to being questioned about his exit from Real Madrid, telling one intrusive journalist: "Come here, let me talk to you without the cameras." Spanish TV channel Directo Gol shared a video of the French manager out in public, being questioned by a journalist on whether writing an open letter on his departure from Real at the end of last season had been a mistake.
SoccerYardbarker

Video – Zinedine Zidane’s best skills at Juventus

On this day in 2001, Zinedine Zidane helped Juventus in beating Atalanta on his final match with the Bianconeri. The French legend joined Real Madrid for a world record fee at the time, and spent five great seasons in the Spanish capital before hanging his boots after the 2006 World Cup.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Why ‘irreplaceable’ Ramos is the symbol of Real Madrid – Yobo

The Nigerian football great reveals what made the Spain international so special plus his take on Los Blancos' decision not to renew his contract. Nigeria assistant coach Joseph Yobo claims Sergio Ramos’ departure from Real Madrid will have a huge impact on the club. After 16 years in the Spanish...
UEFA740thefan.com

Soccer-Emotional Ramos in tears as he bids farewell to Real Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) – Sergio Ramos burst into tears as he said farewell to Real Madrid on Thursday after 16 years at the club in which he became one of their most iconic players and lifted 22 trophies. Ramos, who made 671 appearances for Real and scored 101 goals including netting...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: 4 players that have to be sacrificed to sign Kylian Mbappe

The Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid transfer saga continues to intensify and grow over the last few days. Naseer Al-Khelaifi, Paris Saint-Germain’s president, shared his thoughts on the transfer rumours recently and even claimed that PSG has more to offer to Mbappe. Kylian Mbappe also chipped in with his thoughts over the rumours: “I’m at a place that I like, but is it the best place for me? I still don’t have the answer.” quote via Marca.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Zinedine Zidane breaks silence amid Sergio Ramos’ Real Madrid exit

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has broken his silence to thank Sergio Ramos for his services to Los Blancos. Zidane has been rather quiet since his departure from Real Madrid at the end of the season, walking away from his role for a second time. The Frenchman did speak...
Premier Leagueworldcapitaltimes.com

Ramos leaving Real Madrid after 16 years

- Advertisement - – Man City consider Ramos on two-year deal – sources. – Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) Conversations between Perez and Ramos have been ongoing throughout the past year and continued into June. However, neither party was prepared to compromise. Despite reports to the contrary,...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: Why Miguel Gutierrez should be called up no matter what happens to Marcelo

We saw some new names being added to the Real Madrid squad for various matches last season- Sergio Arribas, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, etc. We saw some great cameos from all of them. Young as they were, we didn’t expect much from them. But to our surprise, they were all really great. Blanco earned himself a maiden Spain call. Arribas further went on to do wonders for the Castilla team and of course, Chust being the captain is the leader in making. But, let’s focus on Miguel Gutierrez for now. I believe that he rightly deserves to be called up to play for the first team irrespective of what happens to Marcelo, and here’s why:
UEFAbbcgossip.com

Ramos: I wanted to stay at Real Madrid but they told me I ran out of time

After 16 years in the Spanish capital, the legendary centre-back is heading for pastures new despite wanting to continue with Los Blancos. Sergio Ramos has said that he intended to accept Real Madrid’s offer of a one-year extension but was told that he had run out of time to accept it.