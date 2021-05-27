Zinedine Zidane: Why he called time on Real Madrid for second time in three years
Zinedine Zidane has called time on his Real Madrid managerial career for the second time in three years. Why has the club legend decided to move on - again?. After Real's first trophyless season in more than a decade was confirmed by Atletico Madrid's La Liga title triumph last weekend, Zidane has left the Bernabeu again, having previously quit as manager so that a 'new project' could be started in 2018.www.skysports.com