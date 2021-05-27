Zinedine Zidane: Why he called time on Real Madrid for second time in three years

We saw some new names being added to the Real Madrid squad for various matches last season- Sergio Arribas, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, etc. We saw some great cameos from all of them. Young as they were, we didn’t expect much from them. But to our surprise, they were all really great. Blanco earned himself a maiden Spain call. Arribas further went on to do wonders for the Castilla team and of course, Chust being the captain is the leader in making. But, let’s focus on Miguel Gutierrez for now. I believe that he rightly deserves to be called up to play for the first team irrespective of what happens to Marcelo, and here’s why: