When In Rome: Why You Should Always Respect The Host Culture

It's no secret that Paris is one of VERANDA's favorite cities in the world (and France one of our favorite countries) for not only its fabulous design and architecture, but also for its storied yet vibrant gastronomic and beverage cultures. While a return trip to our beloved France may still seem a ways off, we've quelled our wanderlust, if only momentarily, through discovering the history, breadth, and flavors of French wine that offer unique expressions of the country's beautiful terrain. Here, you'll find a highly curated list of our favorite French wines that will not only offer your tastebuds a fabulous vacation but also make excellent options for serving at the cocktail parties, supper clubs, and alfresco gatherings to come as the world begins its return to normal.