When In Rome: Why You Should Always Respect The Host Culture
Let’s chat about respect, and call travel what it really is— a privilege that shouldn’t be taken for granted. Those who have worked in the travel and tourism industry could regale you with stories for days about their experiences with clients who want everything their way, and expect the rest of the world to kowtow to them. In business, of course, you could never actually tell a client they are being entitled, however much they need to be told they are.travelnoire.com