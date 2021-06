What is Belly Fat, and are there any foods that burn belly fat?. Belly fat is the abundant stomach fat encompassing the organs in your stomach. Visceral fat is situated underneath the muscles in your stomach and stances numerous threats to your wellbeing when there is a lot of it. Belly fat doesn’t simply stay there; it can adversely affect pretty much every organ in your body through the creations of an abundance of chemicals and synthetics. Having an excessive amount of visceral fat can put you in danger for some other medical problems like cardiovascular infection, colorectal disease, and Type 2 diabetes. Given below in the article are foods that burn belly fat; read on to know more.