Fighting Cardinals dominate start to finish against Bearcats

The Norris City-Omaha-Enfield Fighting Cardinal baseball team opened up their week at home by playing the Pope County Pirates. With a 5-0 victory just three days prior, NCOE quickly found themselves trailing 1-0 when the Pirates came out swinging in the top of the first inning. The Fighting Cardinals retaliated with three runs of their own to take the first lead of the game at 3-1. NCOE would add another run in the bottom of the second inning to extend their advantage to 4-1. Pope County would cut right back into the Fighting Cardinal lead as they plated a solo run in the top of the third and fourth innings to bring the score to 4-3. NCOE settled down at this time and came alive with their bats to score five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning followed by three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to push their lead to nine runs, 12-3. The bottom of the sixth inning would be the end of the game when NCOE connected to plate another run to claim the 13-3 short game...