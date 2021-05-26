Cancel
Baseball

Fighting Cardinals dominate start to finish against Bearcats

carmichronicle.com
 8 days ago

The Norris-City-Omaha-Enfield Fighting Cardinal baseball team welcomed the Galatia Bearcats to town Thursday afternoon to play their final home game of the week. NCOE was slow getting started on the offensive end, but they were able to score the first run of the contest in the bottom half of the first inning to claim the early 1-0 lead. The Fighting Cardinals would then get their bats going in the second inning when they added seven runs to their total to extend their lead to 8-0. Another four runs in the bottom of the third inning found NCOE with a commanding 12-0 lead. The Bearcats, however, would manage to push a run across the plate in the top of the fourth inning to narrow the Fighting Cardinal lead to 11 runs, but four Cardinal runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning would be enough to give NCOE the 16-1 victory.

www.carmichronicle.com
