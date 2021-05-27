Cancel
UO eases outdoor COVID-19 guidelines

By Kat Wineland
Emerald Media
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Oregon announced May 21 that it would no longer require those on campus to wear their masks outdoors, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The change in policy follows updated guidance from the state, according to the statement. UO urged students who are not fully vaccinated to...

www.dailyemerald.com
