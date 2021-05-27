Splash Lagoon Unveils Additions to Arcade
Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort is adding several new attractions inside its Treasure Island Arcade, Scott Enterprises announced Thursday. The largest is The XD Dark Ride, a new multi-sensory gaming theater. It puts players inside a 3D world with realistic motion and effects, which are coordinated with games shown on a curved movie screen. Players will be able to battle enemies with electronic guns as their seat moves, rumbles and vibrates. They will even feel wind as they fly through cityscapes, speed down a roller coaster or jump aboard a train.www.erienewsnow.com