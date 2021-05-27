Splash Lagoon Unveils Additions to Arcade

We’re BLASTING off to Summer fun with Summer Splash – June 25th & 26th in Rock Falls, IL. Did you hear? A NASA Ambassador will be joining us for a special demonstration this year? What about the Cruise-In Parade Party? Out of this world fun is BACK this summer. This special event is ranked high in the hearts of its region, because it boasts a ton of totally free activities for all ages. The event has expanded to incorporate the RB&W Park and 1st Ave Parking Lot, both on the riverfront of Uptown Rock Falls. The event takes place Friday June 25th, and Saturday June 26th, bringing a celebration of the best our region has to offer.