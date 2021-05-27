Connecticut’s Will Perry, a captain for the top-ranked North Carolina men’s lacrosse team, has a chance to win a national title in his home state

Scott Bulkley won’t call up Joe Breschi without a good reason. Bulkley, a former captain for North Carolina’s lacrosse team, was coaching Greenwich High’s team in 2015 when he pitched Breschi, the Tar Heel’s head coach, on recruiting one of his players. Bulkley knows firsthand the standards in Chapel Hill. He knows Breschi, who once recruited him to North Carolina, only wants the best of the best.