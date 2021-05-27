Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: A relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Call Off Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck were all set to tie the knot in Sept. 2003, but they called the wedding off one day before the nuptials were set to take place. "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," they explained at the time. "When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry."

However, the relationship lived on. Here, they’re pictured attending the Spirit of Liberty Awards Dinner in October 2003.

