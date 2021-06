Gwen Stefani channelled her man Blake Shelton while cleaning out his closet. She shared a snap of herself rocking one of his iconic flannel shirts. Gwen Stefani was serving some serious country vibes when she dressed up like her husband-to-be, The Voice star Blake Shelton. The singer, 51, shared a series of snaps on her IG story on May 23, which showed her trying on a blue and orange flannel from her man’s side of the closet. “Cleaning out @blakeshelton closet,” she captioned one selfie, which saw her wearing one of his go-to flannel tops. “We’re for sure keeping this shirt,” she told the camera with a smile. They say long term couples start to resemble each other, right?