The U7+ Alliance, an alliance of more than 100 university leaders from more than 20 countries, issued a statement Friday as world leaders met for the Group of 7 summit in England, asking the G7 “to recognize the key role that universities play as primary global actors that can support the G7’s efforts to tackle climate change and preserve the planet’s biodiversity, lead the global recovery from the coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics, and champion shared values.”