DENVER - Today Governor Jared Polis made several stops around Denver to show support for the work of several organizations that are working to power Colorado’s comeback. “It’s great to see our state getting back to normal in so many different ways, from visiting the Denver Zoo’s newest public attraction to seeing the resiliency of Colorado children in action,” said Governor Polis. “Our continued push to end this pandemic and make Colorado even stronger wouldn’t be possible without the lifesaving vaccine. I encourage everyone who has yet to get the vaccine to make a plan to get protected as soon as you can.”