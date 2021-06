Living on the shore of a Great Lake, I never worried too much about how much water I used, knowing that the world's largest supply of freshwater was just down the street. But according to a study by researchers at the University of Florida, it takes about 1.1 kilowatt-hours to treat and distribute 100 gallons of water, the average amount used per person per day in the United States. Paula Melton of BuildingGreen explains that much of this is due to the energy required for pumping, and points to a report from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory: