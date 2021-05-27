Cancel
It's time for the Tony Awards and CBS to part ways

By Chris Peterson
onstageblog.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, it was announced that the Tony Awards would finally be presented before the beginning of 2022. On September 26th, the three major show awards(Best Musical, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play) would be announced during a special concert airing on CBS at 9 pm. However, the bulk of the awards would be handed out, in some fashion, on the network’s streaming service Paramount+. This will be the first time in decades that the entire awards ceremony won’t be aired in one single broadcast.

