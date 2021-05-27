EDITORIAL: The Long Road to Affordable Housing, Part One

This story began, for me, a few weeks ago… on the morning of May 11, to be exact… during a work session of the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners. Two local citizens stood at the back the room, socially distanced from the commissioners, and outlined some difficulties currently facing Archuleta Housing Corporation. First, we heard from the Archuleta Housing interim board president Guiseppe Margiotta. He started off by introducing the person standing next to him: Nicole Holt, the corporation’s executive director.