Co-Accused launch new label with cosmic four-track EP
Long standing residents of Paisley’s infamous Club 69, Co-Accused are no stranger to evil beats and the depths of the underground. Launching their own label, Co-Accused Records, the duo debut with an intensely dark four-track EP — complete with a remix from electro mainstay Jensen Interceptor. Psychonaut Society explores the realms of techno and electro, winding through the moods and energy you would expect to find in the duo’s live sets.earmilk.com