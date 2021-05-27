Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Co-Accused launch new label with cosmic four-track EP

By Beth Taylor
earmilk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong standing residents of Paisley’s infamous Club 69, Co-Accused are no stranger to evil beats and the depths of the underground. Launching their own label, Co-Accused Records, the duo debut with an intensely dark four-track EP — complete with a remix from electro mainstay Jensen Interceptor. Psychonaut Society explores the realms of techno and electro, winding through the moods and energy you would expect to find in the duo’s live sets.

earmilk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmic#Pure Evil#Co Accused Records#Psychonaut Society#Bandcamp#Four Track Ep#Four To The Floor Techno#Evil Beats#Electro Tinged Fx#Moody Synths#Frenzied Drums#Chaotic Electro#Darker Territory#Booming Bass#Style#Overdrive#Electronic Whirls#Wormhole Warzone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicearmilk.com

Ste Roberts unleashes four electrifying cuts in latest EP 'STE00006'

From rolling techno to furious breaks, bass and beyond, Ste Roberts has all bases covered in his latest release on the STE imprint. Four wholly unique cuts that provide a soundtrack for every mood, STE00006 showcases Roberts’ ear for producing a killer track, no matter the genre. “Queen Bee” serves...
Musicedmidentity.com

Skream Ushers in Brand New Label with ‘Chesters Groove’ EP

Skream is taking the next step in his career by launching a new label, IFEEL, and releasing a fresh EP dubbed Chesters Groove. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade in the dance music scene, you’ve probably become familiar with the name Skream. This legendary UK artist has conquered the dance music world from dubstep to techno and is showing no signs of slowing. Today, he begins his next journey in his quest for greatness with his newly minted record label IFEEL. Seeking the musical freedom to release what he wants when he wants, this is now the platform to achieve just that.
MusicMetalSucks

The L.I.F.E. Project (Stone Sour) Release New Track “Ignite,” Announce Debut EP

Multi-instrumentalist, veteran songwriter, and long-tenured guitarist of the Grammy-nominated rock outfit Stone Sour, Josh Rand and his The L.I.F.E. Project partner, co-songwriter and vocalist Casandra Carson have dropped new song, “Ignite” today, It is the second track to be released from their debut, self-titled EP which the duo announced today and will be released on July 9th. Pre-orders are available now exclusively here. Vinyl, CD and cassettes are all hand signed and numbered with an exclusive gold variant available only from Nuclear Blast and an exclusive glow in the dark variant available only from MerchNow.
MusicEDMTunes

Pendulum To Release First New EP Since 2011

Knife Party is a name we’ll never forget. The duo comprised of Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen have dominated this world. In 2013, the two performed as Knife Party and gave us the absolute banger of a performance at Ultra. But before all that, there was Pendulum. Comprised of Gareth, Rob, and a few others, they have had the world at their fingertips since the bands formation in 2007. Even though there were some hiccups along the road, they all know how special this project was.
Minoritiesdjmag.com

SHERELLE launches new label platform for Black and LGBTQI+ artists, BEAUTIFUL

SHERELLE has launched a new label platform for Black and LGBTQI+ artists. London-based DJ and Hooversound label boss SHERELLE has announced her latest project BEAUTIFUL: a platform designed to cultivate new music and scenes within the Black and LGBTQI+ music community. Announcing the news on Twitter, SHERELLE spoke about her...
Musicdjmag.com

Foundation FM launches label with release from MILYMA: Listen

Foundation FM has launched a brand new record label. Originally founded in 2018, the Peckham independent radio station marked the news today with the announcement of its very first signing: Swiss artist MILYMA. You can hear the track, 'Twice, taken from her forthcoming EP, '321?' below. Speaking about the track,...
Musicmagneticmag.com

CircoLoco & Rockstar Games Launching Label CircoLoco Records With Compilation

CircoLoco and Rockstar Games have launched a record label CircoLoco Records. The collaboration will put out a series of EPs that will lead to a forthcoming compilation album, Monday Dreamin. Among those on the compilation include Carl Craig, Luciano, Seth Troxler, Moodymann, Rampa, Kerri Chandler, Sama' Abdulhadi, Lost Souls of Saturn (Seth Troxler & Phil Moffa) & TOKiMONSTA, Red Axes and more. The first track from the compilation, Seth Troxler’s “Lumartes,” is now available now.
Musicbigtakeover.com

NEWS: New EP by Dublin-based psych-pop quartet Keeley via Undertones-backed label

While she may have taken the Irish indie scene by storm in the past half-year, a feat that is remarkable considering the lack of backing by any label and also the impossibility of artists’ touring at the moment, Irish psychedelic power pop artist Keeley and her outfit has announced that they have signed to Dimple Discs, an independent label based in London, but with strong roots to the Irish underground music scene.
Musicra.co

Tale Of Us' Matteo Milleri launches new solo project, Anyma, announcing three EPs and a debut album

Matteo Milleri, one half of Tale Of Us, is exploring the world of immersive reality with his new solo project, Anyma. The live-focused project is described as a "self-generated consciousness... blurring the lines between physical and digital worlds through state-of-the-art technology, music production and design," according to the press release. As Anyma, Milleri will put out three EPs and an album over a year. First up is Sentient, a 12-inch due on June 4th via Afterlife, the label and party established by Tale Of Us in 2016. That will be followed by two more EPs, Claire and Running, and finally, an LP called Genesys. Each of these records will be accompanied by music videos and NFT digital-art pieces. "Anyma is my creative self-expression, blending music, art and immersive realities to explore the next phase in the realm of consciousness," Milleri explained in a statement. "Physical and digital creations merge to become a singular enlightening field of experience: Genesys."
Oakland, CAmxdwn.com

Machine Head Announces New EP Arrows In Words From The Sky for June 2021 Release

Heavy metal outfit Machine Head has some new music on the way and are planning on releasing a new, three-song single “Arrows In Words From The Sky,” which will be out on June 11. Not much is known about the new song, however Navene Koperweiss of Entheos, Whitechapel and Animals As Leaders recorded the drum parts, while Zack Ohren produced the project. The track was recorded in Oakland, California this past January.
Musicedm.com

The First Single Off Getter's Hotly Anticipated EP Has Arrived: Listen to "BLOOD HARVEST"

Following the cryptic morse code announcement of an upcoming EP called SOME CREATURE, Getter has now unveiled his hotly anticipated record's lead single, "BLOOD HARVEST." Kicking off with brass fanfare, "BLOOD HARVEST" is a headbanger's dream, comprised of heavily resonating bass, meticulously layered vocal samples and angsty energy. Fresh and powerful, its innovative sound design is right in line with the wobbly nature of NAPALM, which—according to an exclusive October 2020 interview with EDM.com—is a direct result of Getter's commitment to making music purely for himself.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

How the guitar talents behind Jay Som and Palehound joined forces for one of 2021's essential indie-rock albums

When it comes to making memories, power pair Bachelor carve out theirs alongside a strong line in meal-making, too. Whether it’s their first co-bill together, ducking out after the show to grab grilled cheese and chicken tenders from Mel’s deli or last week’s impromptu rotisserie chicken chow-down (“We FaceTimed and I went back in for seconds”, boasts Kempner).
Musicindierockcafe.com

Molly Burman Shares New Track ‘Everytime’ And Announces Debut EP

This post is via Indie is not a genre . 19 year old Molly Burman has returned with her latest single, Everytime, following on from the success of her debut release Fool Me With Flattery last month, alongside its accompanying music video. Watch and listen below. Everytime is another promising...
Theater & DanceEngadget

Rockstar launches a record label to 'elevate' dance music

Rockstar Games has offered elaborate soundtracks for a long time, and now it's taking that fondness for music to its logical conclusion. The Grand Theft Auto creator has teamed with dance party organizer CircoLoco to launch a record label, CircoLoco Records, that will meld the worlds of video game music with real-world dance culture. It'll feature the work of GTA V resident DJs like Moodymann and Dixon, as you might expect, but there will also be productions from well-known artists beyond the game — Carl Craig, Luciano and Seth Troxler are a few examples.
MusicYour EDM

Vandelux Comes to TH3RD BRAIN To Release 6-Track EP Dream State

Earlier this year, Vancouver-born multi-instrumentalist Vandelux shared two singles, indie-pop gem “Matter Of Time” featuring Alex Maher and bouncy banger “Baka,” teasing his upcoming EP Dream State, which is now finally released in full via TH3RD BRAIN. Dream State represents Vandelux’s attempt to translate a series of vivid dreams he was having during the second half of quarantine, resulting in a sonic journey driven by groovy basslines, intense arrangements and fun melodies.
Musicthis song is sick

The Funk Hunters & Eskei83 Team Up For Bass Anthem “Hit Like”

Canadian electro funk duo, The Funk Hunters, are always bringing a fresh approach to bass music with their unique blend of funk, soul, and hip-hop. You may not be familiar with Eskei83 yet but the German competitive turntablist has been lighting up dance-floors with his technical prowess. The two industry heavyweights have collided for the bass-heavy anthem, “Hit Like,” which is out now via Westwood Recordings.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

HIPPIE DEATH CULT Has A Complete Rock Freakout With New Album Circle Of Days

Portland's Hippie Death Cult is like if Frank Zappa got into stoner rock, but also listened to some older Mastodon on the weekends. It's equal parts progressive rock and just straight up riffs, making for one hell of a final product. Which is why we pretty much had to premiere the band's new album Circle of Days today. It's too good!
Mesa, AZEureka Times-Standard

Authority Zero releases new EP, ‘The Back Nine’

Long-running Mesa, Arizona-based melodic punk/rock/reggae band Authority Zero has released a new EP, “The Back Nine.”. “‘The Back Nine’ EP is a catalogue of five songs that exude heavy rhythm, melodies and a strong and passionate lyrical content. They are songs directed toward right and wrong with intent to lift people up with hopes of a better future and mindset during our recent events and darker times,” said band frontman Jason Devore.