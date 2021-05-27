Co-Accused launch new label with cosmic four-track EP

Matteo Milleri, one half of Tale Of Us, is exploring the world of immersive reality with his new solo project, Anyma. The live-focused project is described as a "self-generated consciousness... blurring the lines between physical and digital worlds through state-of-the-art technology, music production and design," according to the press release. As Anyma, Milleri will put out three EPs and an album over a year. First up is Sentient, a 12-inch due on June 4th via Afterlife, the label and party established by Tale Of Us in 2016. That will be followed by two more EPs, Claire and Running, and finally, an LP called Genesys. Each of these records will be accompanied by music videos and NFT digital-art pieces. "Anyma is my creative self-expression, blending music, art and immersive realities to explore the next phase in the realm of consciousness," Milleri explained in a statement. "Physical and digital creations merge to become a singular enlightening field of experience: Genesys."