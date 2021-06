If you've followed international hockey in any meaningful fashion over the past decade, you've definitely seen Ben Bowns steal a game or two for Great Britain. Year after year, every time Britain is involved internationally, Bowns is there. He has represented the team at the men's level since 2012-13, but played his first games with the U-18 team back in 2008. He's won the top goaltender award at the Division IA World Junior tournament, has been named the British or EIHL netminder of the year five times and whenever GB needs a big win, Bowns is involved.