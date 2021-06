The problem isn’t your team or your processes. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Consider this scenario: A semi-truck has struck a low clearance bridge. It’s wedged in and blocking traffic. You call a towing company, and they can’t pull it out — it has to be unwedged first. So, you think about a variety of solutions. Maybe call in a team of metalworkers to cut the vehicle out. Yet, you don’t want to damage the bridge any further, and getting the team there with the necessary equipment is going to take a few hours. Now a crowd is starting to gather around the scene. Bystanders ask about the situation, and you explain it’s just going to take some time to get it unwedged. Then a 12-year-old boy speaks up, saying, “Why don’t you just let the air out of the tires?” A brilliant, elegant, and no-cost solution. Why didn’t you think of it?