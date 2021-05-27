Cancel
Fractional Dosing Trials Now!

By Alex Tabarrok
marginalrevolution.com
 5 days ago

Fractional dosing has the potential to massively increase the supply of COVID vaccine. The Moderna Phase I clinical trial and Pfizer Phase I/II trials already indicated a substantial immune response with smaller doses but the vaccine companies are under-incentivized to run additional fractional dosing trials (they won’t gain trillions, at best they will gains billions and might even lose some profit) and governments and private organizations are not picking up the ball. There are just two small trials underway that I am aware of:

marginalrevolution.com
