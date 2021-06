Black Hills State men's basketball head coach Ryan Thompson has announced the signing of Victor Desmond, Caelin Hearne and Jadin Penigar for the 2021-22 season. "We are very excited about Caelin, Jadin and Victor joining our program this fall," said Thompson. "With this recruiting class we wanted to address size, athleticism, defense, and shooting while making sure we only brought in our type of guys that would fit well within our team's culture and style of play. I could not be more pleased with this group of student-athletes. They fit our needs on the court and will help move our program forward. Moreover, they are excellent young men that will represent our program and university in a first-class manner."