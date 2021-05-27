LPEA Clarifies Commitment to Fair Elections

This is a critical year to be a voter in the upcoming La Plata Electric Association election, as we have the opportunity to re-elect our experienced and knowledgeable board member Tim Wheeler in District 4. Wheeler has been very effective in his first term. We need leadership at LPEA that works hard on behalf of the members and can get things done in a nonpartisan manner. Wheeler has been a very productive leader on the LPEA board and we need to keep him there.