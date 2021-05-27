LPEA Clarifies Commitment to Fair Elections
La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) is committed to “the fairness of elections, impartiality, confidentiality, transparency, and integrity of the voting process” as per LPEA Policy 105. The independent Election Supervisory Committee (ESC), tasked with ensuring a fair and honest LPEA director election, found this week that Bill Waters violated LPEA Policy 105 in his bid for a seat on the LPEA Board of Directors. Mr. Waters is running against Ted Compton, both new candidates vying for the District 3 board seat representing the City of Durango.pagosadailypost.com