The 49ers should be encouraged by the number of players that showed up to their Santa Clara facility on Monday. That’s because there was some question as to how many would participate in the voluntary portion of the offseason program that resumed this week. Many players, including those at the top of the NFL Players Association, have been angling to end in-person offseason workouts, citing the NBA and Major League Baseball players who aren’t required to show up for team-related activities during the offseason. There was no in-person work for NFL players last offseason due to the pandemic.