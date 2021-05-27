Cancel
Norman, OK

Summer Breeze Concert Series returns Sunday

By Jeff Elkins
The Norman Transcript
 5 days ago
Norman residents looking to enjoy some free live music this weekend can head to Lions Park Sunday for entertainment, food and a family friendly environment.

The Summer Breeze Concert Series, presented by The Depot, kicks off its 21st season at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, marking the return of a longstanding Norman summer tradition after COVID-19 forced a hiatus in 2020. This year’s lineup will feature all Oklahoma artists.

Shari Jackson, executive director of The Depot, said the pandemic has been a difficult time, but The Depot is excited to bring back another tradition this year.

“We need this, a chance to enjoy music together, to wave at friends again — it’s important,” Jackson said. “2000 people or so bring their picnic dinner and snacks, and we bring the band.”

Samantha Crain, a Choctaw artist, will open the series Sunday with indie-folk music featuring “haunting melodies and beautiful stories,” according to a release by The Depot. Her album “A Small Death” made NPR’s best 50 albums of 2020 and Rolling Stone’s 2020 staff picks.

On June 13, Jabee will play the series. The Emmy winning hip-hop artist from Oklahoma City “has the potential to change the world,” according to Chuck D. of Public Enemy.

His album “Black Future” reached No. 25 on iTunes. During the pandemic, he released “The World is So Fragile and Cruel, I’m Glad I Got You,” an album that “has the poignant, relevant rhymes that call us back to Jabee’s music time after time,” according to the release.

Mike Hosty, a multi-instrumentalist who has been an Oklahoma icon for many years, will perform one-man band material June 20. Hosty has played shows in Norman at The Deli for many years. The Depot describes his music as “a technical feat, with music that is beyond captivating.”

Travis Linville, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Tulsa will be featured on June 27. Rolling Stone Country described his works as “songs that resonate with uncomplicated authenticity.” The Summer Breeze audience will be one of the first to hear songs from his newest album, “I’m Still Here.”

After an intermission for July 4 weekend, the live, local music returns with Carter Sampson on July 11. Sampson tours nationwide and internationally playing solo and with her trio.

The founder and director of The Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls in Oklahoma City saw her 2016 release, “Wilder Side,” receive international acclaim, reaching No. 3 on the Euro Americana chart that year.

On July 25, KALO, an Israeli guitarist and singer, will play her blended blues and rock music for the Summer Breeze audience. In 2019, she was featured as part of the docuseries “Play It Loud” and the nationally renowned podcast and concert series “Live from the Divide.”

Norman-born heavy rock band Rainbows Are Free will perform on August 8. The group is said to have a “sonic assault of sound,” according to the release, and brings a variety of good-humored theatrics and antics to compliment its distinct sound.

In 2019, the last in-person Summer Breeze bill was Homegrown Volume I, which featured Terry Ware and Kyle Reid’s house band, said to be a who’s who of Oklahoma musicians. On August 22, for Homegrown, Volume II, Ware and Reid got the band back together to prepare a lineup of entirely local talent.

Lazy Circles Brewing, Native Spirits Winery, Baked Bear and Beanstalk Coffee & Sno will be on site selling desserts and refreshments.

Jackson said while there is no mask regulation, event organizers hope people try to be considerate of others’ safety concerns.

“Let’s all just try to do that, and we can follow each other’s lead, because it’s always been a neighborly event, and we hope it stays that way,” Jackson said.

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

