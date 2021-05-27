Cancel
Meadville, PA

Spa survives extra innings; advance to championship

By Lisa Renwick Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 6 days ago

After posing for a couple of pictures and taking a few more congratulatory hugs behind the dugout, Cambridge Springs shortstop Chloe Schultz was asked a few simple questions.

“What’s one word to describe the softball rivalry between Cochranton and Cambridge Springs?”

“Tremendous,” the senior responded.

“Now, what’s one word to describe that hit?”

“Banging,” she answered.

The hit Schultz was asked to describe was the blast she sent over the fence in center field to put the Blue Devils up 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning. Cambridge Springs went on to add a couple insurance runs on its way to a 6-3 win over the Cardinals in a District 10 Class 1A semifinal on Wednesday at Allegheny College.

The Devils moved to 15-2 on the year and into the District 10 title game against Region 2 foe Saegertown. That game is Monday at Penn State Behrend at a time to be announced.

“We’re a team,” Cambridge Springs coach Angie Mumford said. “These girls believe in each other. We all believe in the process. The coaches believe in the kids; the kids believe in the coaches. And they just believe in each other. We didn’t get paranoid or upset.

“When the bases were loaded, we just sat back and said, ‘We can do this.’ We want it.”

The semifinal game was what local softball fans have grown accustomed to when Cochranton and Cambridge Springs square off. It was filled with emotion and multiple momentum swings right up until the final out.

Cambridge Springs was the first to grab the momentum. After getting a huge out at third base on a stolen base attempt in the bottom of the first inning, the Devils’ offense went to work, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the second inning.

Taylor Smith singled and scored on a single by Schultz and Makenzie Lewis drove in Hailee Rodger’s courtesy runner Abby Goetz for a 2-0 advantage.

Rodgers retired three of the four batters she faced on strikes in the bottom half of the second inning. But in the third, the Cardinals broke through, but not without some drama.

Kaylin Rose led off the inning with a single. Devyn Sokol then drew a walk. Rose scored on a single by Chloa Lippert that also advanced Sokol to third. Jaylin McGill followed with a fly ball to center. Sokol tagged up and scored to tie the game at 2-2. The Devils, however, appealed the play, saying Sokol left early. The umpired agreed. The run was erased and the Cardinals now had two outs.

Cochranton did end up getting that run a batter later on misplayed grounder off the bat of Lexie Moore.

That is where the score remained until the fifth. Cambridge Springs did have runners on second and third in the fourth inning, but couldn’t scoot one across. The Devils did take the lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Taylor Smith and threatened to add more in the seventh inning. Cochranton worked out of it and with just one swing in the bottom half of the inning, knotted it up at 3-3.

Rose scored the tying run after smacking a leadoff triple. The throw back into third got away and Rose was able to run home.

But Schultz needed just one swing as well to give the lead back to the Devils in the eighth inning.

“I didn’t want this to be my last game of my senior year,” Schultz said. “So I boomed it.”

Cambridge Springs also got a run on a wild pitch and Kylee Miller drove in a run with a triple.

Rodgers retired the Cardinals in order in the bottom of the eighth to seal the win.

“This is exactly the way I thought this was going to go,” Cochranton coach Mitch Shreve said. “It was going to be a hard-fought game the whole way through. In my mind, I pictured it coming down to the seventh inning either up a couple or down a couple. I knew it was going to be close. That’s just the way these two teams roll.”

“At the end, they just got the hits when they needed them,” Shreve added.

Miller finished with three hits for the Devils. Rose had three hits for Cochranton, which ends its season at 11-9.

Meadville, PA
