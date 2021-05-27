Panthers punch ticket to district championship

Going into Wednesday’s District 10 Class 1A semifinals, Saegertown freshman Mikaila Obenrader had allowed just 23 walks. That’s 1.5 walks per contest.

In the first inning against West Middlesex, the ace more than doubled that average, walking four to allow the Big Reds to take a 5-3 advantage.

First-year Saegertown coach Jenn Krider had every bit of confidence in her young pitcher, though, and just as much confidence in her offense. Both prevailed.

Saegertown pounded out 12 hits, including four for extra bases as it cruised to a 13-5 win over the Big Reds at Allegheny College.

The Panthers improved to 12-4 overall and advance to face Cambridge Springs for the District 10 Class 1A title on Monday at Penn State Behrend at a time to be announced. West Middlesex ends its season at 6-13.

“I know we didn’t come out with our best defensive attempt, but I know we have a good defense,” Saegertown coach Jenn Krider said. “(Obenrader) has some teammates behind her that she knows is going to make big plays for her. So letting her go through it and let her defense help behind her while she made an adjustment … I wasn’t worried.”

Saegertown jumped on top early. Alyssa Arblaster beat out an infield hit. She scored on a single by Obenrader. Rhiannon Paris also singled and scored on a bases loaded walk by Abigail Kirdahy. Obenrader’s courtesy runner Ava Jones scored on a sacrifice fly by Katherine Diesing to cap the scoring and give the Panthers a 3-0 lead.

It didn’t last.

Obenrader walked three of the first four batters she faced. An error plated two of those runs. Emily Schlegel plated two more on a triple to the fence in right-center. Schlegel also scored on the play when the throw in from the outfield got away to put the Big Reds up 5-3.

Those were the last runs the Big Reds scored off Obenrader.

Saegertown, meanwhile, went on a bit of a frenzy. The Panthers scored four in the second inning to take the lead. The Big Reds had three errors in the inning. Arblaster had an RBI single and eventually scored on an error. Obenrader roped a run-scoring triple and Brittany Houck came through with a sac fly in the inning.

In the third inning, Kylie Stafford had a two-run single and Paris smacked an RBI double. Arblaster and Mook had RBIs in the fourth and Kirdahy drove in another in the fifth to end the scoring for Saegertown.

“As a team, we do a really good job of picking each other up,” Krider said. “And that’s good to see, because sometimes that can be a tough job for everyone.”

After walking four in the first inning, Obenrader ended the game with seven walks. She allowed just two base hits and struck out 14.

“I told her she needed to settle in,” Krider said regarding her conversation with Obenrader in the first inning. “I think with the change in schedule, we got a little bit off guard. We weren’t on our toes just because everything had been flopped around so much. We sat around for an hour and 45 minutes just trying to wait out a rain delay.

“I think that we weren’t mentally prepared to play. But I said, ‘Settle in, work, make an adjustment, throw strikes and let your defense play behind you.’ And she did.”

Obenrader, who was intentionally walked twice, finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate. Arblaster, Paris and Mook had two hits each.