Bulldogs, Cardinals to battle for District 10 title

The Meadville and Cochranton boys volleyball teams meet tonight with the District 10 Championship on the line.

The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the House of Thrills.

For Meadville (15-0), the game presents an opportunity to repeat as district champions. The Bulldogs won in 2019 en route to a state championship.

“The guys are excited to play,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “They have worked hard for two off-seasons and all this season to get a chance to prove themselves.”

For Cochranton (13-4), the Cards are aiming to win the program’s seventh district title and its first since 2017.

“They are excited and focused for the championship match tomorrow,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “I think serving and passing will be key.”

The teams met once during the regular season. On April 22, Meadville swept Cochranton at the House of Thrills.

In the match, Bulldog sophomore Jackson Decker led the team in kills, as he has done for much of the season. Look for Decker and senior leader Charlie Waid to anchor the Meadville attack.

“We have a lot of weapons that can finish the job if we can get them the ball,” Bancroft said. “Some keys are going to be winning the serving and passing game. A lot of our success has flowed through our ability to take care of the first and second contacts.”

The Cardinals are led by senior Tyler George. The team rallies behind George’s energy and high flying kills.

According to the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, Meadville is ranked second in the state in class 2A. Cochranton is unranked, but spent several weeks in the top ten this season.

Both teams will advance to the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The winner will face the winner of Seton LaSalle and North Catholic. The loser will face the winner of Hopewell and Ambridge.