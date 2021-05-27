Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meadville, PA

Bulldogs, Cardinals to battle for District 10 title

By Alex Topor Meadville Tribune
Posted by 
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 6 days ago

The Meadville and Cochranton boys volleyball teams meet tonight with the District 10 Championship on the line.

The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the House of Thrills.

For Meadville (15-0), the game presents an opportunity to repeat as district champions. The Bulldogs won in 2019 en route to a state championship.

“The guys are excited to play,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “They have worked hard for two off-seasons and all this season to get a chance to prove themselves.”

For Cochranton (13-4), the Cards are aiming to win the program’s seventh district title and its first since 2017.

“They are excited and focused for the championship match tomorrow,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “I think serving and passing will be key.”

The teams met once during the regular season. On April 22, Meadville swept Cochranton at the House of Thrills.

In the match, Bulldog sophomore Jackson Decker led the team in kills, as he has done for much of the season. Look for Decker and senior leader Charlie Waid to anchor the Meadville attack.

“We have a lot of weapons that can finish the job if we can get them the ball,” Bancroft said. “Some keys are going to be winning the serving and passing game. A lot of our success has flowed through our ability to take care of the first and second contacts.”

The Cardinals are led by senior Tyler George. The team rallies behind George’s energy and high flying kills.

According to the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, Meadville is ranked second in the state in class 2A. Cochranton is unranked, but spent several weeks in the top ten this season.

Both teams will advance to the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The winner will face the winner of Seton LaSalle and North Catholic. The loser will face the winner of Hopewell and Ambridge.

The Meadville Tribune

The Meadville Tribune

Meadville, PA
878
Followers
95
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Meadville Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopewell, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Meadville, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Ambridge, PA
City
Cochranton, PA
City
Meadville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Bulldogs#State Champions#We Are The Champions#Top Line#Piaa#District Champions#The Game#Class 2a#Senior Tyler George#North Catholic#Thrills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volleyball
News Break
Sports
Related
Moon, PAPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

GIRLS LACROSSE: Historic season comes to a close for CASH

MOON TOWNSHIP — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team had a historic 2021 season, capturing the program’s first District 10 Championship against Villa Maria on May 21. With that district championship, they earned a ticket to the PIAA playoffs and drew a tough matchup against the WPIAL champion. The Eagles faced Mars, who is ranked second in the state in class 2A according to the latest Maxpreps poll.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bulldogs clinch Region 1 crown outright

FRANKLIN — Cochranton made quick work of Rocky Grove on Thursday in Region 1 boys volleyball action. The Cardinals swept the Orioles 25-8, 25-9, 25-20. Louden Gledhill led the Cardinals (11-2, 8-1 Region 1) with six kills. Chase Miller added five kills. Landon Homa tallied 12 digs, while Andrew Custead chipped in with 10 digs and Sean Kantz six digs. Greyson Jackson handed out 29 assists.
Cochranton, PADerrick

Grove spikers fall to Cardinals

Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team fell to 3-5 on the season after dropping a 25-9, 25-8, 25-20 decision to visiting Cochranton in Region 1 play on Thursday at The Nest. Aidan McCracken led the Orioles with three kills and two digs. Aiden Boozell followed with two kills, Ashton Sloss had three digs, one kill and one block, Cameron King had two blocks, two digs and one kill while Brett Stevenson chipped in with two digs, one assist and one block and Jonah Stewart added two digs, one kill and one ace.
Meadville, PAPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

Bulldogs roll past Panthers, secure top seed

SAEGERTOWN — The undefeated Meadville boys volleyball team kept its momentum rolling in a sweep against Saegertown on Tuesday. The Bulldogs, ranked third in the state in class 2A in the latest poll by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, won in sets of 25-19, 25-17, 25-23. With the win, the...
Meadville, PAWarren Times Observer

Dragons roll past Meadville for 17-2 win on senior day

The sting of a one-run loss to first-place Villa Maria on Monday was eased a bit on Tuesday with an 11-run first inning against Meadville. Warren’s three seniors — pitcher Kelsey Stuart, third baseman Alex Neureiter and second baseman Rylie Yeager — celebrated senior day with a combined seven hits in a 17-2 four-inning varsity softball victory at Lady Dragons Field.
Meadville, PAPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

Meadville to host lacrosse clinic; pro to attend

Meadville is hosting a lacrosse training clinic designed by Premier Lacrosse League athletes, with one in attendance. The clinic is May 22 at Bender Field. The training event is intended to maximize growth and education for all lacrosse players. There will be two training sessions divided by age. Sessions will focus on shooting, dodging, agility training, passing, defense, communication and lacrosse IQ development.
Cochranton, PAMeadville Tribune

SOFTBALL: Relaxed Bears top Cards for 12th straight win

COCHRANTON — The Union City Bears softball team kept its undefeated season alive on Monday and showed why they are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A, according to MaxPreps. The Bears took down the Cardinals 12-0 at Cochranton. The Region 2 win was Union City’s 12th straight....
Cochranton, PAthecorryjournal.com

Lady Bears win 12-0, move to 12-0

COCHRANTON — It took a little while for the Union City softball team to get rolling in Monday's region contest at Cochranton. But when the Lady Bears got going it was another mercy rule shutout victory as UC prevailed 12-0 in five innings. Abby Tingley did it on offense and...
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers rally past Eisenhower

RUSSELL — After going down two runs, Saegertown scored six unanswered runs of their own to beat Eisenhower 6-3 in Region 3 baseball on Thursday. Saegertown scored twice in the second and four times in the third to get ahead of the Knights. Landon Caldwell led the Panthers by hitting...
Grove City, PAMeadville Tribune

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Grove City rolls past Bulldogs in four innings

HERMITAGE — The Conneaut baseball team dropped a Region 2 baseball game 15-0 against Hickory on Wednesday. Conneaut recorded two hits on the day, one from Alex Nottingham and one from Ryan Herr. Hickory pitcher, Nick Osborne, pitched all four innings and allowed two hits while striking out five batters.
Meadville, PAPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

Corry, track conditions too much for ’Dogs

Meadville’s track and field teams braved slippery track conditions in a dual meet against Corry on Tuesday at the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex. Amid a steady rain for most of the meet, both the boys (76.5-72.5) and girls (95-55) lost to the Beavers in the Region 2 matchup. “Between the weather...
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Third-ranked Bulldogs roll past Blue Devils

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Jackson Decker had 13 kills and Julian Jones added 12 kills to lead Meadville to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 win over Cambridge Springs on Tuesday in Region 1 boys volleyball action. Charlie Waid chipped in with eight kills for the Bulldogs, ranked third in the state in...
Meadville, PAthecorryjournal.com

Girls, boys score wins in track at Meadville

MEADVILLE — The Corry girls track and field team improved to 5-0 with a 95-55 victory over Meadville on a wet Tuesday afternoon. The Beaver boys were also winners in a tight meet, 76 1/2-72 1/2. "Even though we dealt with less than ideal weather once again, the girls competed...