Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cinedigm Announces Significant Year Over Year Growth in Total Users and Minutes Viewed for the Month of April on the Dove Channel

albuquerqueexpress.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany Continues to Expand Content Offering and Reach on the Streaming Channel. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company's streaming service, Dove Channel, a leading site for faith and family programming, reported significant year-over-year growth for monthly users and minutes watched during the month of April. The highest boost coming from minutes viewed which increased more than 85% year over year. Total users increased more than 72% year over year, signaling incredible consumer growth potential. As cord cutting continues, consumers are turning to the Dove Channel to provide them with family-friendly, uplifting content.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Bob Ross
Person
Booboo Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Media#Imdb Tv#A Christmas Kiss#The Dove Channel#Cidm#Ott#The Roku Channel#Imdb Tv#Nba#Abbott Costello#The Three Stooges#Laurel Hardy#Cinedigm Digital Networks#Svod#Avod#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
TCL
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Facebook
Related
Marketsinsideradio.com

Radio Outpaces Industry in Year-Over-Year Ad Spend Growth.

While the U.S.'s total national-advertiser investment in media continued to rebound in May, with a 56% increase compared to a year ago, the spend on radio was up 122% year-over-year, according to Standard Media Index. That follows a month where radio's ad spend was ahead of the worst-of-COVID April 2020 by 80%, signaling that radio is currently outpacing other media in its comeback, although still off by 21% vs. where it was in May of 2019.
BusinessSFGate

Cinedigm Hires Supriyo Mookherjee as India COO Ahead of 2022 Channels Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

Streaming entertainment company Cinedigm has hired media industry veteran Supriyo Mookherjee as COO for India. Cinedigm channels will launch in the region in early 2022. Mookherjee’s job is to establish Cinedigm India as a key content distribution and licensing entity in India and all of Southeast Asia. This includes the expansion of Cinedigm’s current streaming channels and services as well as the development of future, regionally focused services across AVOD/SVOD and free ad-supported television video streaming platforms.
Businessmartechseries.com

Avanan Announces Exceeding 4,000 Customers With 260% Year-Over-Year Growth

Leading Cloud Email and Collaboration Security Company Counts 60% of Protected End-users Coming from Enterprise Customers with 5,000 Seats or Above. Avanan, the leader in cloud email and collaboration security, announced today the company’s impressive growth of 260 percent net new customer growth year-over-year, bringing the total customer count to over 4,000. Enterprises account for over 60 percent of Avanan’s global customer base, as the company continues to innovate ahead of the cloud email security market.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

IDGlobal Corp. Announces Subsidiary Noveda Technologies Has 405 Percent Increase in Year Over Year Billings and Submits OTCIQ Order Form

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Noveda Technologies has a 405% increase in year over year billings. Noveda's patented monitoring solution integrates consumption and generation data to provide actionable real-time intelligence for owners, operators, and users as well as utilities. Noveda's patented technology helps reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers world-wide, across commercial/retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Live Streaming Pay-Per-View market size to boom significantly over 2021-2026

The research report on ‘ Live Streaming Pay-Per-View market’ provides a detailed assessment of the industry vertical and highlights the various market segmentations. Also, the document assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the market growth. It further elaborates on the drivers and opportunities that are slated to fuel the market growth during the analysis timeframe. Besides this, the report also focuses on the challenges and restraints that may hamper the market growth to some extent.
Financial Reportsbusinessnewsasia.com

Dynasty expects a 2.2-fold year-on-year revenue growth to over HK$100 million in the first four months of 2021

Product upgrades and sales and marketing reforms achieve phased progress. Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited(Stock Code: 828), a premier winemaker in China, issued its profit alert yesterday. The Group expects to record a significant year-on-year increase of approximately 220% to over HK$100 million in its unaudited revenue for the first four months of 2021 (the Period), which also represents an increase of approximately 20% when compared with its unaudited consolidated revenue of approximately HK$89.9 million in the six months ended 30 June 2020.
Economybestadvice.co.uk

Significant growth for landlord platform

Digital company formation and management platform, GetGround, has reported a six times year-on-year increase in the number of companies formed on its platform for the first five months of 2021. The platform is designed to make it easier, faster and more cost-effective for landlords and property investors based anywhere in...
Marketsglobeoftech.com

Industrial Pyrometers Market Major Manufacturers, Key Countries & Their Year-Over-Year Growth To 2027

The professional intelligence study on Global Industrial Pyrometers Market is a holistic assessment of numerous micro- and macro- economic elements modeling the market dynamics during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. Through rigorous primary and secondary research approaches, the research analysts present a comprehensive snapshot of the current status of Global Industrial Pyrometers Market. Significant trends and developments in the Global Industrial Pyrometers Market have been evaluated in this report to analyze their influence on market scenario. The research report also presents meticulous evidence about various motivators and barriers in Industrial Pyrometers Market to evaluate their impact on demand dynamics during forecast period. Major players in the market have been profiled to categorize their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for their business growth. The survey report delivers historic data, examined through cutting-edge data authentication tools to increase reader’s understanding about sales, revenue, pricing, production volume, production capacity, and marketing and advertising techniques of these key incumbent players in Global Industrial Pyrometers Market. The study also sheds light on diverse strategies applied by these players to combat their competitors in the market.
Small BusinessPosted by
Daily Dot

Karen drags small business in Google review after mistakenly letting her daughters spend $126 on stickers (updated)

TikToker and small business owner Austin Scott recently made a $126 sticker sale, apparently much to the dismay of the young purchasers’ mother. In a video posted Saturday, Scott said he got dragged in a Google review from the confused woman after her daughters used her card to purchase 40 stickers, which she mistakenly thought would cost around $10.
MarketsMODERN MATERIALS HANDLING

CEMA reports 15% growth in booked orders for April on year-over-year basis

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reported June 18 that April 2021 Booked Orders among its members increased by 15.07% when compared to April 2020 Booked Orders. April 2021 Booked Orders decreased by 14.38% compared to March 2021 Booked Orders. April 2021 Booked Orders for Bulk Handling Equipment increased 1.22%...
Industryminernews.io

expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The Specialty Gases Market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
EconomyTelegraph

Channel 4 set to be sold next year

Channel 4 could be privatised as soon as next year as ministers prepare to launch a consultation on its future within weeks. The government-owned broadcaster could be sold to a private buyer within a year as part of the review, the Financial Times reported. Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, said...
Economynddist.com

Machine Tooling Orders Slide Month-to-Month, But Soar Year-Over-Year

MCLEAN, VA — U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders totaled $404.6 million in April 2021, a decline of 12% from March 2021 but an increase of 72% from April 2020, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. Total orders for 2021 reached $1.57 billion YTD, an increase of 40% over orders placed in the first four months of 2020.