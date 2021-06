TouringPlans is pleased to welcome guest author Amy Crockett. Lots of people like to splurge and indulge on vacation, but for many others it is important to stick to specific spending budgets and healthy eating habits even when you’re away from home. You might think you have to choose between eating healthy OR eating inexpensively, but luckily it is possible to do both at the same time at Walt Disney World. Here are some tips to help both your body and your wallet feel good while eating at Disney.