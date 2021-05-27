Cancel
Retail

PayPoint and Snappy Shopper form home delivery partnership

By Liz Wells
talkingretail.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tie-up, which launches in July, will see PayPoint One retailer partners given access to the Snappy Shopper platform and the ability to offer customers home delivery and click-and-collect options. The PayPoint One system will integrate directly with the Snappy Shopper platform, meaning there is no need for additional kit...

www.talkingretail.com
