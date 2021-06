Benjamin Netanyahu’s important Likud took first place in the polls last March, but without winning a majority of 61 MPs for the formation of a government. The Israeli parliament voted this Sunday evening to trust the government of the new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who succeeds Benjamin Netanyahu, for 12 years in power. Of the 119 MPs (out of 120 in parliament), 60 voted for the new right-to-left coalition, including support for an Arab party; 59 MPs, mainly from Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, the far right and ultra-orthodox parties, opposed it. A member of the Arab Raam list who nonetheless supports the coalition abstained from voting.