Gold Mountain Updates Project Economics at the Elk Gold Project

 12 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce an updated preliminary economic analysis of the Elk Gold Project. The update is based on the increased Mineral Resource Estimate announced on May 14, 2021, the Ore Purchase Agreement with New Gold Inc. ('New Gold') announced on January 26, 2021 (the 'Ore Purchase Agreement') and the Mining Contract with Nhwelmen-Lake LP announced on January 19, 2021 (the 'Mining Contract'). An updated preliminary economic assessment (the 'PEA') will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of May 14, 2021.

