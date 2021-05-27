VP Harris announces business investments in Central America

Senior Advisor to the President on Migration Amy Pope announced more than $57 million in new humanitarian assistance at the June 10 Solidarity Event for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities in Central America and Mexico. The event was co-hosted by the Governments of Spain, Guatemala, and Costa Rica with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Organization of American States (OAS). This assistance is the latest in a series of steps that the United States has taken to implement our ambitious, multi-pronged approach to address the root causes of irregular migration and strengthen collaborative migration management across the region. Through our international organization partners, this assistance will help meet the immediate humanitarian needs of forcibly displaced persons and support access to protection in line with the national action plans of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS) countries – Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Panama. U.S. humanitarian assistance is a concrete example of our commitment to being a reliable partner in the region.