Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has once again taken a dig at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a series of new tweets. KRK, who has been slapped with a defamation suit by actor Salman Khan for “endorsing defamatory allegations” against the actor, has said that more than 20 Bollywood actors have extended their support to him in his ongoing fiasco with Salman Khan. He wrote, “More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support. They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have a direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say- Thank you all so very much!”